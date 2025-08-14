Welsh club Nant Conwy boast two sets of sisters in Rugby World Cup squad

North Wales team Nant Conwy are brimming with pride as two sets of the club's sisters prepare to represent the country at the Women's Rugby World Cup that kicks off next week in England.

Nel and Branwen Metcalfe have been named alongside Gwenllian and Alaw Pyrs in Wales coach Sean Lynn's 32-player squad who open their campaign against Scotland on August 23 in Manchester.

While the Pyrs sisters have played together before, it will be a new experience for the Metcalfes, with Wales Under-20s captain Branwen yet to earn her first senior cap.

"I'm lost for words," Branwen told the BBC. "It's been a whirlwind year. I haven't trained much with the squad yet, but it's been really great coming into this environment, I'm learning a lot as I go.

"Everyone is really nice and it's nice to come in as a young player with all these experienced players," she added, mentioning Alex Callender and Kate Williams among her role models on the team.

Sister Nel said "the family is buzzing."

"People have asked, 'How do you feel?'. I couldn't be prouder," Nel told the BBC. "I've seen how hard (Branwen) has worked, she deserves this.

"I would say I do look out for her (in camp) and check she's ok, but she can handle herself, everyone has been pretty welcoming."

While Wales has had siblings before with the Horgan twins Clair and Louise playing together against France in 2008, having two sets of sisters from the same grassroots club is something to celebrate, said Nant Conwy Chairman Marc Jones.

"Congratulations to the girls, their achievements are down to their total dedication and commitment," he said.

Wales conclude the group stage with games against Canada on August 30 and Fiji on September 6.

The team's best World Cup finish was fourth in 1994. They made the quarter-finals at the last World Cup held in 2022.