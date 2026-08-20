West Ham appeal to fans to avoid 'offensive and divisive' chants

LONDON, Aug 20 : West Ham United on Thursday urged supporters to avoid "offensive and divisive" chanting after a section of away fans sang a chant containing an anti-Palestinian message during Sunday's 2-2 Championship draw at Burnley.

The club, relegated from the Premier League last season, did not name the player referred to in the chant. However, clips shared on social media appeared to show the chant referring to West Ham's Israel winger Manor Solomon.

Solomon, 27, joined the East London club earlier this month on an initial three-year contract, with the option of a further year, and scored in the draw at Burnley.

Ahead of West Ham's first home Championship fixture of the season against Charlton Athletic at the London Stadium on Saturday, the club issued an appeal to their fans.

"Regardless of their background every supporter within our diverse fanbase should also be free to enjoy watching their team play football without fear, discrimination or abuse," West Ham said in a statement. "And we remain committed to ensuring that everyone feels safe, respected and included ...

"We encourage our supporters to sing loud and proud about their football club and the players wearing the claret and blue shirt - but never in a way that creates division or causes offence among fellow fans.

"We are immensely proud of the fact that West Ham United has always been an inclusive football club, ever since our formation in 1895 ... Equality, equity, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of the Club and we believe in the power of football to unite and bring people together."