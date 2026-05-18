West Ham on brink of relegation, United's Fernandes equals assist record

MANCHESTER, May 17 : West Ham United slipped perilously close to relegation after a bruising 3-1 Premier League defeat at Newcastle United on Sunday, a result that leaves their survival hopes hanging by a thread.

Newcastle's William Osula struck twice and Nick Woltemade also scored, condemning West Ham to remain in 18th place on 36 points, two behind Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand and can relegate the Hammers with a win over Chelsea on Tuesday.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes equalled the Premier League record for goal assists in a single season and Casemiro received a standing ovation in his last home appearance for the club as the hosts beat Nottingham Forest 3-2.

While in the battle for European places, Brighton and Hove Albion lost 1-0 at Leeds United and Everton lost 3-1 at home to Sunderland.

Brentford, bidding to play in Europe for the first time, drew 2-2 at home with Crystal Palace thanks to a brace from Dango Ouattara while Fulham also drew 1-1 at bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

WEST HAM'S PROBLEMS EVIDENT

West Ham's problems were evident early on, gifting possession in the 15th minute for Harvey Barnes to cross for Woltemade, who slotted home a side-footed finish. Four minutes later, Osula slid the ball through the goalkeeper's legs to double the lead.

Osula added his second in the 65th minute to all but seal the contest, though Valentin Castellanos briefly reignited hope with a superb strike four minutes later.

The Hammers must now wait on Chelsea's clash with Spurs, hoping for a lifeline ahead of their final-day meeting with Leeds United next Sunday.

"This is football," West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes told Sky Sports. "We need to be positive because we have one more game. It is one game that can change everything. We could have put pressure on Tottenham, but now it is difficult.

"It is very hard to think about the future. One game to try to win. Hopefully they (Spurs) lose against Chelsea and in the last match we go with everything. We have to believe."

Newcastle are 11th on 49 points.

With a return to the Champions League already in the bag and Michael Carrick expected to be named as permanent manager, it was a day of celebration for Manchester United, who signed off at home with victory.

Fernandes set up the third goal for Bryan Mbeumo - his 20th assist of the season - as a resurgent United confirmed they will finish the season in third place.

United's Portuguese talisman will break the record he now shares with Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne if he makes an assist in United's final game of the season at Brighton and Hove Albion next weekend.

"(My teammates) have been trying to score from my passes," Fernandes said. "I'm very happy for the assist and for the win and to finish the season on a high.

"I got to 20 today, let's see we have one more game. It's the highest I've done in the Premier League so I am very happy with it."

While United will return to European competition next season after missing out in this campaign, several of the clubs trying to join them missed an opportunity on Sunday.

Brighton remained in seventh place with 53 points with Brentford a point behind in eighth. Sunderland are up to ninth with 51 points and still with a chance of European qualification in their first season back in the top flight. Everton's hopes now look slender as they are in 12th place with 49 points.

Eighth place will earn the reward of a place in the UEFA Conference League.

SHAW ENDS GOAL DROUGHT

Luke Shaw opened the scoring for United against Forest in the fifth minute, his first league goal in more than three years. Forest's Morato levelled in the 53rd minute but Matheus Cunha restored United's lead two minutes later with an effort that stood following a lengthy VAR check for a possible Mbeumo handball in the build-up.

Mbeumo then produced a composed finish from Fernandes' cross before Morgan Gibbs-White pulled one back for Forest.

The game marked a fond farewell for Casemiro after four seasons, and the fans gave the Brazil midfielder a rousing reception when he was subbed off in the 80th minute.

United have been transformed since Carrick returned as interim manager to replace Ruben Amorim in January and he addressed the crowd after fulltime.

"I could listen to that all night," he said, after the chanting finally died down. "What a way to finish a season here at home, what a game that was. I thought we played ever so well today, it's unbelievable to see this place like this."

Sunderland trailed at Everton to Merlin Roehl's goal but hit back after the break with Brian Brobbey equalising before late goals from Enzo Le Fee and Wilson Isidor.

Arsenal will try to take one of the two wins they need to guarantee the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years when they host Burnley on Monday.