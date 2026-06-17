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West Indies recall fit-again Joseph and Da Silva for Sri Lanka series
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West Indies recall fit-again Joseph and Da Silva for Sri Lanka series

West Indies recall fit-again Joseph and Da Silva for Sri Lanka series

Cricket - First Twenty20 - South Africa v West Indies - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Centurion, South Africa - March 25, 2023 West Indies' Alzarri Joseph in action REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

17 Jun 2026 12:06PM (Updated: 17 Jun 2026 12:30PM)
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June 17 : Fit-again fast bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph have returned to the West Indies test squad for the upcoming two-match home series against Sri Lanka, while Joshua Da Silva has been drafted in to replace wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach.

Both Alzarri (back) and Shamar (shoulder) missed the previous tours of India and New Zealand but made their competitive return during the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

Following Imlach's recent struggles with the bat against New Zealand and India, selectors have recalled Da Silva as reward for the 27-year-old's rich vein of form in domestic cricket.

"Sri Lanka are a quality side, so we know we'll have to be at our best, but we're excited about the challenge ahead," head coach Daren Sammy said in a statement.

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"For us, it's about playing with discipline, showing character when the game gets tough, and representing the West Indies with pride. The players have been putting in the work, and we're looking forward to putting on a strong display for our fans across the Caribbean."

Top-order batter Amir Jangoo, who was dropped after making his test debut in Pakistan in 2025, has also earned a recall to the side.

The two-test series is scheduled to get underway in North Sound on June 25.

West Indies:

Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

Source: Reuters
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