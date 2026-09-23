Logo
Logo

Sport

'What the heck?' Alcaraz quizzes Zverev about US Open championship point
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

'What the heck?' Alcaraz quizzes Zverev about US Open championship point

'What the heck?' Alcaraz quizzes Zverev about US Open championship point
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 13, 2026 Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning the men's singles final against Ben Shelton of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
'What the heck?' Alcaraz quizzes Zverev about US Open championship point
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 9, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his quarter-final match against Ben Shelton of the U.S. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
23 Sep 2026 12:17PM (Updated: 23 Sep 2026 12:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, Sept 23 : Alexander Zverev has revealed to rival Carlos Alcaraz what was going through his head as he served for the US Open title in New York earlier this month — absolutely nothing.

Zverev secured his first title at Flushing Meadows with a four-set victory over Ben Shelton but returned to the baseline as if to prepare for another game after his American opponent hit long on championship point.

"I thought it was 4-1," Zverev said after Alcaraz quizzed him about the moment as the Team Europe teammates prepared for the Laver Cup on Tuesday.

"If it were 5-2, I'd have been so nervous, for sure.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"There was completely nothing in my head. This is what helps, you know? When you're stupid, it helps," Zverev added with a laugh.

Alcaraz, who exited in the quarter-finals, said he could not understand what was going on.

"I was watching at home and I was like, 'what the heck?," said the Spaniard.

Team Europe, captained by Yannick Noah, are attempting to reclaim the Laver Cup after last year's defeat by Team World in San Francisco.

The three-day event begins on Friday in London and will also feature Casper Ruud, Flavio Cobolli, Jakub Mensik and Rafael Jodar for the Europeans.

Andre Agassi's Team World features Taylor Fritz, Learner Tien, Brandon Nakashima, Alex de Minaur, Alexander Bublik and Francisco Cerundolo.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement