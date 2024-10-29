Who will be the next Manchester United manager after Ten Hag?

Manchester United sacked manager Erik ten Hag on Monday (Oct 28) after the club failed to show any progress in the Dutchman's third season, leaving the hot seat vacant for a new coach to try their luck at one of the toughest jobs in the Premier League.

Since Alex Ferguson stepped down in 2013, the 20-times English champions have not won the league title despite some big names such as Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho taking the reins.

The following are some of the candidates among the favourites to replace Ten Hag:

RUBEN AMORIM

The coach of Portuguese side Sporting appeared as the frontrunner to replace Ten Hag after United opened talks with the Primeira Liga champions for the 39-year-old's services, Sky News reported.