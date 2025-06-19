Wilder leaves Sheffield Utd after failed Premier League promotion bid

Sheffield United and manager Chris Wilder mutually agreed to part ways after the club failed to gain promotion to the Premier League, the second-tier Championship side said on Wednesday.

Wilder had signed a contract extension until 2028 with the Blades earlier this year but after finishing third in the Championship, they failed to win the playoff final, losing 2-1 to Sunderland, who scored the winner deep into stoppage time.

"Sheffield United can confirm a mutually agreed decision has been reached for manager Chris Wilder to leave the football club," the club said in a statement.

"After returning to the club during a difficult period in 2023, he has provided stability and created a new team which earned a Steel City derby double amongst other notable highlights last season.

"Showing his calibre as a manager, he guided the club to third place finish... before a heartbreaking conclusion in the playoff final."

It marks the second time Wilder has left the club after his first spell in charge ended in March 2021 when they were rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, with the club eventually going down.

"I'm obviously disappointed to be leaving, particularly because we were so close to getting back to the Premier League. I'm a Sheffielder through and through, I love this club and this city and that feeling will never change," Wilder said.

"I depart with some cherished memories and feel proud to be talked about in the same manner that special Sheffield United managers are remembered – leading this team over 300 times will remain an incredible part of my life."