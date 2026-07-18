Wildfire smoke to have minimal impact on World Cup final

NEW YORK: Canadian wildfire smoke will have a minimal impact on Sunday's World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium, forecaster AccuWeather said on Friday (Jul 17), as a crowd of more than 80,000 is set to watch Argentina play Spain for soccer's biggest prize.

Heavy smoke from hundreds of wildfires in Canada has blanketed a large swath of the US this week, prompting air quality warnings from officials.

Air quality may register below "good levels" on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, AccuWeather said, but fans and players can expect an improvement over the "poor to unhealthy" conditions expected on Saturday.

"It may still not be considered good, but it should not be as bad as Saturday. It will also be less humid compared to Saturday, which will make for more comfortable conditions," said meteorologist Adam Douty.

The New York New Jersey region smelled of smoke under hazy skies this week, as local authorities urged residents to reduce strenuous outdoor activity.

Rain forecast for Saturday is expected to help dissipate a lot of the smoke.