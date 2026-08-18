Logo
Logo

Sport

Williams confirm Albon for 2027
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Williams confirm Albon for 2027

Williams confirm Albon for 2027

Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - June 4, 2026 Williams' Alex Albon during the press conference REUTERS/Yves Herman

18 Aug 2026 09:40PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, Aug 18 : Alex Albon will continue to race for Williams next season after agreeing a contract extension, the Formula One team said on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Thai joined the former champions in 2022, after a stint as a Red Bull driver, and made his 100th start for Williams in Hungary before the August break.

Williams are ninth of 11 teams, with 11 points from 11 races, as Formula One regroups after its August break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort this weekend.

"One tough year doesn’t tell the full picture, and it only gives me more motivation to keep building and pushing together with the factory and our fans to achieve great things," Albon said in a statement.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Our story is not over yet, so my full focus now is on doing whatever it takes to get us back up the grid.” 

Albon's teammate Carlos Sainz, who has scored six of the 11 points, has yet to agree an extension with speculation about his future.

The Spaniard joined from Ferrari on a multi-year contract in 2025 and is believed to have a performance clause that would allow him to walk away after two seasons should an opportunity arise elsewhere.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement