Wimbledon 2025 prize money: how much do winners of men's, women's and doubles finals get?

The four Grand Slams offer a trophy and place in the history books as well as significant prize money. Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at Wimbledon 2025, the third major of the year:

WHEN IS WIMBLEDON 2025 HAPPENING?

* The Championships will run from June 30 to July 13.

WHAT IS THE TOTAL PRIZE FUND AT WIMBLEDON 2025?

* The total prize money is a record 53.5 million pounds ($71.63 million), a 7 per cent increase on 2024 and double what they offered a decade ago.

HOW MUCH WILL MEN'S AND WOMEN'S SINGLES PLAYERS EARN AT WIMBLEDON 2025?

* First round: 66,000 pounds

* Second round: 99,000 pounds

* Third round: 152,000 pounds

* Round of 16: 240,000 pounds

* Quarter-finals: 400,000 pounds

* Semi-finals: 775,000 pounds

* Runner-up: 1,520,000 pounds

* Champion: 3,000,000 pounds

HOW DOES THE WINNER'S PRIZE COMPARE TO WIMBLEDON 2024?

* The winners of the men's and women's singles in 2024, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Czech Barbora Krejcikova, received 2.7 million pounds ($3.61 million) each in prize money.

WHAT ABOUT THE OTHER GRAND SLAMS IN 2024 AND 2025?

* Australian Open 2025 singles champions, Italian Jannik Sinner and American Madison Keys, received A$3.5 million ($2.26 million) each in prize money.

* French Open 2025 singles champions, Alcaraz and American Coco Gauff, took home 2.55 million euros ($2.92 million) each.

* U.S. Open 2024 singles champions, Sinner and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, received $3.6 million each.

* Significant pay hikes at the Grand Slams were central to the demands of the world's top players in their letter to the four majors recently.

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MEN'S AND WOMEN'S DOUBLES AT WIMBLEDON 2025?

* First round: 16,500 pounds

* Second round: 26,000 pounds

* Third round: 43,750 pounds

* Quarter-finals: 87,500 pounds

* Semi-finals: 174,000 pounds

* Runners-up: 345,000 pounds

* Champion: 680,000 pounds

WHAT IS THE PRIZE MONEY ON OFFER IN MIXED DOUBLES AT WIMBLEDON 2025?

* First round: 4,500 pounds

* Second round: 9,000 pounds

* Quarter-finals: 17,500 pounds

* Semi-finals: 34,000 pounds

* Runners-up: 68,000 pounds

* Champion: 135,000 pounds

($1 = 0.7469 pounds)

($1 = 1.5475 Australian dollars)

($1 = 0.8732 euros)

(Compiled by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru;Editing by Christian Radnedge)