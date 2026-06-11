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Wimbledon announces record 20% rise in prize money
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Wimbledon announces record 20% rise in prize money

Wimbledon announces record 20% rise in prize money

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2024 The Wimbledon logo is pictured on the handle of a racket REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

11 Jun 2026 07:19PM
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LONDON, June 11 : Wimbledon organisers have announced a record prize money pot of £64.2 million ($85.74 million) for this year's championships, a rise of 20 per cent on last year.

It is the biggest annual increase in the tournament's history and comes against a backdrop of escalating demands by players seeking a greater share of Grand Slam revenue.

At the French Open, some players restricted media appearances and even threatened a future boycott.

Speaking at a pre-Wimbledon press conference, All England Club chairman Debbie Jevans said prize money would go up significantly across every round of the tournament.

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Singles champions will earn £3.6 million, up 20 per cent on last year, with runners-up taking £1.8 million.

First-round losers will receive £80,000, compared to £66,000 pounds in 2025.

The AELTC also announced that total prize money for the qualifying draw would be £6.2 million, an increase of 25 per cent.

"This announcement recognises the success of The Championships, and that we operate a sustainable programme that allows us not only to increase prize money, but also to invest in facilities, the grass court season and support British and international tennis," Jevans said.

"We are clear that as Wimbledon grows, the players will continue to share in that success."

($1 = 0.7488 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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