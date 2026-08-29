Wimbledon champion Noskova takes low-key approach into US Open

Aug 28 : Linda Noskova arrives at the U.S. Open under a brighter spotlight after capturing her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, yet she said her success at the All England Club has not given her any extra confidence heading into the tournament.

"No, for me, I always come to a tournament with a completely new kind of mental state, I guess," Czech sixth seed Noskova told reporters on Friday.

"For me, it has always been very important to focus on each match like nothing ever happened before. No success or no failure."

Noskova had to survive the agony of squandering five match points to outlast compatriot Karolina Muchova in the final of the grasscourt major to become the third Czech woman to win the Wimbledon title in four years.

The 21-year-old Noskova admitted she is still getting used to life as a Grand Slam champion, an accomplishment that has given her the belief that more titles are possible.

"It's still all brand new, so it's very tough to get used to whatever comes in this way," Noskova said.

"But I feel like I have learned mainly the fact that ... it's possible for me to do it, for me to make it till the very end, and just lift Grand Slam trophy."

Noskova's Wimbledon triumph was followed by a string of new experiences she is still beaming about, including meeting Czech President Petr Pavel.

"That was huge," a smiling Noskova said. "I was so excited from the invite.

"But also, the things that like my hometown welcomed me. 3,000 people came to one place. That was incredible to see just a bunch of people that actually watched the match."

Noskova, who is in the top half of the U.S. Open draw with defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and third seed Jessica Pegula, will face American Katie Volynets in the first round.