Wimbledon day one

LONDON : Highlights of the first day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (times GMT):

1626 KEYS DEFEATS RUSE

American sixth seed Madison Keys overcame Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse, rallying from a set down to claim a hard-fought 6-7(4) 7-5 7-5 victory.

1554 JARRY SHOCKS RUNE IN MARATHON MATCH

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Chile's Nicolas Jarry edged past Danish eighth seed Holger Rune 4-6 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4 in a match lasting over three and a half hours.

Rune dominated the opening two sets, but Jarry mounted a powerful comeback, firing down 31 aces on his way to victory.

1454 SHNAIDER OVERCOMES UCHIJIMA

Diana Shnaider, the 12th seed, defeated Japan's Moyuka Uchijima 7-6(5) 6-3 after surviving a tough first-set tiebreak.

1337 TSITSIPAS RETIRESFormer world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas, seeded 24th this year, retired due to a back issue after losing the first two two sets to France's Valentin Royer.

READ MORE:

Sinner starts Wimbledon bid against fellow Italian NardiTsitsipas at a loss to explain injury woes after Wimbledon exitMedvedev makes early exit after Wimbledon meltdownSabalenka powers past Branstine in Wimbledon openerFormer runner-up Jabeur retires from Wimbledon first-round match

Exciting Fonseca beats Fearnley to reach second round on debut

Kartal gets British Wimbledon charge off to flying start

'I really want to win': Confident Alcaraz targets rare Wimbledon three-peat

Sinner plays down split with trainer and physio ahead of Wimbledon

Cautious Gauff targets Channel Slam at Wimbledon, 10 years after Serena Williams

Krejcikova relishing return as Wimbledon champion despite injury scare

Upbeat Djokovic still hunts milestones with 20th Wimbledon looming

Wimbledon 2025: dates, schedule, seeds, how to watch on TV

Wimbledon 2025 prize money: how much do winners of men's, women's and doubles finals get?

1323 BONZI UPSETS MEDVEDEVFrance's Benjamin Bonzi recorded the biggest win of his career after he stunned ninth seed and last year's semi-finalist Daniil Medvedev, clinching a 7-6(2) 3-6 7-6(3) 6-2 win in a closely fought match in sweltering conditions on Court Two.

1308 SABALENKA SURVIVES SECOND SET SCARE

World number one Aryna Sabalenka overcame Canadian Carson Branstine 6-1 7-5.

Branstine tested Sabalenka in the second set but the top seed responded well and sealed the win in over an hour.

1205 TIAFOE BEATS MOLLER

American 12th seed Frances Tiafoe eased past Wimbledon debutant Elmer Moller 6-3 6-4 6-2.

1126 FORMER WIMBLEDON FINALIST JABEUR RETIRESTwice Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur retired from her first-round match against Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova trailing 6-7 0-2.1112 SVITOLINA BREEZES PAST BONDAR TO REACH SECOND ROUND

Ukrainian 14th seed Elina Svitolina cruised past Hungary's Anna Bondar 6-3 6-1 in just over an hour to reach round two. 1017 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under sunny skies at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, with the temperature hovering around 29 degrees Celsius.

Number one seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Carson Branstine in the first match on Court One. Defending men's champion Carlos Alcaraz meets Fabio Fognini on Centre Court.

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON MONDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT (play begins at 1230 GMT)

Fabio Fognini (Italy) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

9-Paula Badosa (Spain) v Katie Boulter (Britain)

Arthur Rinderknech (France) v 3-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

COURT NUMBER ONE (play begins at 1200 GMT)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Carson Branstine (Canada)

Jacob Fearnley (Britain) v Joao Fonseca (Brazil)

Emma Raducanu (Britain) v Mingge Xu (Britain)

COURT NUMBER TWO (play begins at 1200 GMT)

Benjamin Bonzi (France) v 9-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Romania) v 6-Madison Keys (U.S.)

4-Jasmine Paolini (Italy) v Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia)

5-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (France)