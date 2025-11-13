Wing Rees-Zammit to start for Wales against Japan

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit will make his first start for Wales since returning to rugby union from American football when they take on Japan in Cardiff on Saturday, with Dewi Lake captaining the side in the injury absence of Jac Morgan.

Rees-Zammit came off the bench in last weekend’s 52-28 defeat at the hands of Argentina, but impressed with a lively showing. He is the only change in the backline.

"Louis Rees-Zammit comes in on the wing. He played a good few minutes last weekend and we feel he's ready to return to the starting lineup," coach Steve Tandy said.

Josh Adams is the other winger with Blair Murray at fullback. Ben Thomas and Max Llewellyn make up the centre pairing.

Dan Edwards continues at flyhalf alongside Tomos Williams in the number nine jersey.

After Morgan's dislocated shoulder against Argentina, hooker Lake will lead the side with props Nicky Smith and Archie Griffin either side of him.

It is the same front row that started the second test win in the 1-1 drawn series in Japan in July.

"When you see him (Lake) in and around camp, he's brilliant," Tandy said. "He's helping individuals. He drives the team. He sets standards of how we want to train and also off the field.

"He's an outstanding leader and I think he'll do an amazing job."

Dafydd Jenkins and Adam Beard are in the second row, with a reshuffled loose trio of Aaron Wainwright, Alex Mann and number eight Olly Cracknell.

"The props started the game really well (against Argentina) and played 45 minutes. We were always planning to rotate those round after the six-day turnaround," Tandy said.

"Then there’s a reshuffle in the back row. Alex Mann goes to seven. We feel he's got all the qualities to play six or seven. Some of his attacking ability you've seen on the weekend and his defensive energy was outstanding.

"Then bringing Olly Cracknell in at number eight and moving Aaron Wainwright to six gives us a really good balance in the back row."

Wales team:

15-Blair Murray, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Max Llewellyn, 12-Ben Thomas, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Edwards, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Olly Cracknell, 7-Alex Mann, 6-Aaron Wainwright, 5-Adam Beard, 4-Dafydd Jenkins, 3-Archie Griffin, 2-Dewi Lake (c), 1-Nicky Smith

Replacements: 16-Liam Belcher, 17-Rhys Carre, 18-Keiron Assiratti, 19-Freddie Thomas, 20-Taine Plumtree, 21-Kieran Hardy, 22-Jarrod Evans, 23-Nick Tompkins