Eileen Gu retains halfpipe title for record sixth Olympic medal

LIVIGNO: China's Eileen Gu retained her women's halfpipe crown at the Winter Games on Sunday (Feb 22) to become the most decorated Olympic freestyle skier of all time with six medals.

Gu's compatriot Li Fanghui won silver, and the bronze went to Zoe Atkin of Britain.

After a disappointing opening round, Gu nailed her second and third runs to top the standings with a score of 94.75 and add a gold to the silver medals she had won in Livigno in big air and slopestyle.

The 22-year-old, who won two golds and a silver on home snow at the Beijing Olympics four years ago, moved out of a tie with Canada's Mikael Kingsbury at the top of the all-time freeski Olympic medal table.