WNBA announces program to combat growing harassment in women's sport

NEW YORK : WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced a new program to ensure player safety on Monday, combating online hate and in-person vitriol, as athletes across all women's sport say a surge in popularity has made them more vulnerable.

The WNBA welcomed an influx of new fans last year with the runaway popularity of then-rookie Caitlin Clark and her charismatic draft class, spiking ratings and in-person attendance across the league.

But with the increase in attention came an uptick in racist and sexist abuse, players said, demanding last year that the league do more to address the issue.

The league assembled an off-season task force to address the problem, Engelbert told reporters ahead of Monday's WNBA Draft in New York City, creating a "multi-dimensional approach to combating hate and vitriol."

"(It) will include, one, monitoring of social media and other digital platforms using an advanced technology solution to detect and monitor comments and threats. Two, strengthening our conduct standards across all WNBA platforms, including in the arena," she said.

"There will be added security measures put in place at the league and team levels. And four, there'll be continued services of dedicated mental health clinicians."

Stalking, threats and harassment have been an unwanted byproduct of the growing popularity and media exposure for women's sport, with 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu spotting a stalker during a match at the Dubai Championships this year.

Indianapolis police arrested a Texas man earlier this year on stalking charges after he allegedly sent threats and sexually violent messages to the Indiana Fever star Clark.

Another man reportedly pleaded guilty to a stalking charge late last year after police arrested him for harassing UConn star Paige Bueckers, the presumed first overall pick in Monday's WNBA Draft.

"We want to ensure that the WNBA remains a space where everyone, players, fans and corporate partners feel safe, valued, and empowered," said Engelbert.

The new season of the WNBA tips off on May 16.