Wolves on brink of relegation after 3-0 defeat to Leeds, Bournemouth boost European hopes with win over Newcastle

April 18 : Wolverhampton Wanderers inched closer to Premier League relegation on Saturday after a bruising 3-0 loss at Leeds United left the bottom club staring anxiously at results elsewhere.

Long marooned in the relegation zone, Wolves now require a lifeline from Tottenham Hotspur later on Saturday, when they were hosting Brighton & Hove Albion, to delay what has felt like an inevitable return to the Championship.

Bournemouth edged Newcastle 2-1 to boost their hopes of European football next season while dealing a significant blow to those of their hosts, and Brentford versus Fulham ended in a scoreless draw.

Wolves' 22nd defeat of a dismal campaign leaves them stranded on 17 points from 33 matches, with their eight-year stay in the top flight hanging by a thread.

Leeds, who have not lost a game across all competitions since early March, took control early, going ahead in the 18th minute when James Justin struck an acrobatic overhead kick from a corner.

Daniel Farke's side doubled their lead just 85 seconds later as Brenden Aaronson won possession and squared for Noah Okafor to finish at the far post.

Dominic Calvert‑Lewin sealed the win from the penalty spot in added time after being fouled in the box, lifting Leeds to 15th place and nine points clear of the relegation zone.

At St James' Park, Bournemouth scored a late winner to secure a deserved victory. Marcus Tavernier gave Bournemouth the lead in the first half and, and after Newcastle midfielder William Osula equalised in the 68th minute, the visitors regained control when Adrien Truffert struck five minutes from time to settle the contest.

The result leaves Bournemouth eighth in the table on 48 points, while Newcastle drop to 14th on 42.

"We are in a good place and arriving at an important part of the season," Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola said. "We are trying to keep this unbeaten run as long as we can because the players have shown me they will take no days off.

"We tried to continue playing, keep the ball and I think that's the way the second goal has arrived."

Fulham kept alive their fading European hopes after goalkeeper Bernd Leno produced a brilliant stoppage‑time save to secure a goalless draw away to West London rivals Brentford.

A derby that promised much for two sides chasing continental football ultimately fizzled out at the Gtech Community Stadium, leaving Brentford frustrated after missing the chance to move into sixth place and Fulham still needing results elsewhere.

Brentford, who have now drawn five league matches in a row for the first time since 1957, were denied late on when Leno pushed away Dango Ouattara's close‑range effort in the 90th minute.

The draw leaves Brentford seventh and level on points with Chelsea but behind on goal difference, while Fulham remain 12th with five matches to play.

Spurs were hoping to climb out of the relegation zone with a good result against Brighton, before third-placed Manchester United visited Chelsea in the late game.

The spotlight falls on the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, when Arsenal visit Manchester City in a meeting with major implications for the Premier League title with City trailing leaders Arsenal by six points and with a game in hand.