Wolves fans turn on manager Pereira and club owners

LONDON :Wolverhampton Wanderers fans vented their fury at the club's Chinese owners and manager Vitor Pereira following Saturday's crushing 3-0 defeat at Fulham which left them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League without a win.

The travelling fans made their feelings clear with chants of "You're getting sacked in the morning" directed at Pereira as Fulham ended their run of four league defeats.

Chants of "We want Fosun out" also rang out in reference to the Chinese investment group that took control in 2016 and club chairman Jeff Shi.

Wolves have two points from 10 games, leaving them eight points adrift of the safety zone.

They remain the only Premier League team not to taste victory in this campaign, their winless league run stretching to 14 games, including the final four last season.

The problems at Craven Cottage began when Ryan Sessegnon put Fulham ahead after nine minutes, before Wolves' task became harder when Emmanuel Agbadou was sent off.

Harry Wilson doubled Fulham's advantage around the hour mark and Wolves' humiliation was completed when Yerson Mosquera's own goal sealed a comprehensive 3-0 victory for the London side.

'WE SHOULD BE EMBARRASSED'

"It's just not good enough and we need to do better. We should be embarrassed. They might not want to hear it but we apologise to the fans," Wolves keeper Sam Johnstone told Premier League Productions.

"We're trying our best but we have to keep going. We've got good players and just need to turn it around quickly."

The dismal start eerily mirrors last season's troubles, when Wolves also failed to win their opening 10 games before firing manager Gary O'Neil in December.

Pereira may soon discover whether history repeats itself at Molineux after being seen as Wolves' saviour last season when he guided them to safety with a 16th-place finish.

The club extended Pereira's contract for three more years in September, despite sitting bottom of the table.

"My work is today, the present, to spend my hours trying to find solutions to help my players, to help my club," Pereira told Sky Sports. "This is my life, from 7 o'clock in the morning until 7 o'clock in the afternoon.

"This is the first time in my career that I'm facing this kind of situation. But I'm resilient, I have confidence in my players to turn around the situation."