Women's Champions Cup winners to receive highest prize money in women's club football

Jan 23 : The winners of the inaugural Women's Champions Cup will receive $2.3 million, the highest single payout ever awarded in women's club soccer, FIFA said on Friday.

The Women's Champions Cup, a precursor to the women's Club World Cup which will be launched in 2028, will hold its semi-finals in London on Wednesday, with Brazil's Corinthians playing American side Gotham FC, and England's Arsenal facing Morocco's AS FAR.

The final and third-place match will take place on February 1.

"Runners-up to earn $1 million for reaching the decisive encounter at Arsenal Stadium," FIFA said in a statement.

"In addition to the prize money awarded to the finalists, the two sides that bow out in the semi-finals will each receive $200,000 in participation payments."

FIFA had pushed the inaugural Women's Club World Cup back to 2028 from its original date of 2026 in March this year to allow stakeholders more time to prepare and give women players some breathing space in an already condensed schedule.

The Women's Champions Cup, featuring continental champions from Asia, Europe, Africa, North America, South America and Oceania, kicked off last year, with Arsenal, Gotham and Corinthians qualifying directly for the semi-finals.