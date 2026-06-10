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Women’s Champions League hits new audience benchmark, says UEFA
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Women’s Champions League hits new audience benchmark, says UEFA

Women’s Champions League hits new audience benchmark, says UEFA
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Final - FC Barcelona v OL Lyonnes - Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway - May 23, 2026 FC Barcelona's Irene Paredes lifts the trophy as she celebrates winning the UEFA Women's Champions League with her teammates REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo
Women’s Champions League hits new audience benchmark, says UEFA
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Final - FC Barcelona v OL Lyonnes - Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway - May 23, 2026 FC Barcelona team members celebrate with fans after winning the UEFA Women's Champions League REUTERS/Annika Byrde
Women’s Champions League hits new audience benchmark, says UEFA
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Final - FC Barcelona v OL Lyonnes - Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway - May 23, 2026 FC Barcelona's Marta Torrejon lifts the trophy as she celebrates winning the UEFA Women's Champions League with her teammates REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Women’s Champions League hits new audience benchmark, says UEFA
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Final - FC Barcelona v OL Lyonnes - Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway - May 23, 2026 FC Barcelona's Claudia Pina lifts the trophy as she celebrates winning the UEFA Women's Champions League with her teammates REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Women’s Champions League hits new audience benchmark, says UEFA
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Final - FC Barcelona v OL Lyonnes - Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway - May 23, 2026 FC Barcelona's Ewa Pajor celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Annika Byrde
10 Jun 2026 06:40PM
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June 10 : The audience for the Women’s Champions League surged in the 2025/26 season, with viewership more than doubling and expected to reach at least 44.5 million, European soccer’s governing body UEFA said in a report.

More than 39.7 million viewers tuned in across the competition before the final, while matches were broadcast in 207 territories, with 30 free-to-air partners showing the final, making it the most widely available title match to date, the report added.

Social media engagement also climbed sharply, with 947 million video views (+50 per cent year-on-year), 1.49 billion impressions (+44 per cent) and 52 million engagements (+16 per cent).

UEFA said nearly half of all matches (49 per cent) were decided by a single goal or drawn, while 33 per cent featured comebacks, highlighting increased competitive balance in the revamped format.

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“From a sporting perspective, the level has been outstanding and from a viewership perspective the competition has set a new benchmark for the women’s club game,” Nadine Kessler, UEFA’s Women’s Football Director, said.

“And of course, the final itself, another sold-out occasion in a historic women’s football nation like Norway, delivered everything we hoped for and more.”

The season concluded on May 23 when a sold-out crowd at Oslo’s Ullevaal Stadion saw Barcelona beat Olympique Lyonnais to lift the trophy.

Source: Reuters
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