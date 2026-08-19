Woodland named US captain's assistant for Presidents Cup

Aug 19 : Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland has been named the fourth and final captain’s assistant for Brandt Snedeker’s U.S. Team at the 2026 Presidents Cup.

• This marks Woodland’s first time serving as a captain’s assistant in the biennial team competition

• Woodland joins Jim Furyk, Keegan Bradley and Webb Simpson on Snedeker's leadership roster

• He returns to the U.S. team after making his debut as a captain’s pick for the 2019 Presidents Cup

• Woodland also served as vice captain for Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup

• The Presidents Cup will be ⁠held ​September 24-27 ​on Medinah Country Club's Course No. 3