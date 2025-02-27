40,000 visitors expected in Singapore for World Aquatics, Masters Championships

SINGAPORE: Tourist revenue generated from the upcoming World Aquatics and World Aquatics Masters Championships is projected to hit S$60 million (US$44.7 million), with 40,000 international visitors expected at the month-long event in Singapore.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua provided the figures in parliament on Thursday (Feb 27), in response to questions by Member of Parliament Gerald Giam (WP-Aljunied).

Mr Chua said the 40,000 figure - comprising spectators, athletes, officials, production crew and media - is a "conservative estimate".

The World Aquatics Championships, which features the six sports of swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving, will be held from Jul 11 to Aug 3. Singapore was picked as the host after the biennial event was relocated from the Russian city of Kazan in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Giam also asked for the full cost of constructing and dismantling the temporary competition venue.

Organisers are targeting an end-May completion date for the temporary facility in Kallang.

The temporary venue, which is being built in the car park next to Leisure Park Kallang mall, will house a competition pool, a warm-up pool, spectator seats and dedicated areas for community events. It will have a seating capacity of about 4,800.

QUESTIONS OVER COSTS

Mr Chua said that the construction cost of the temporary facility is still being finalised, but it is expected to be "comparable" to the cost borne by other host cities that built temporary facilities to host the event.

"As host country, we aim to deliver a positive event experience for athletes and spectators alike while being fiscally prudent and cost effective," he added.

Mr Chua revealed that authorities are also studying of possibility of using the temporary facility as a training and competition venue for other local and regional meets, as well as for athlete training and public use.

If possible, this would further amortise the cost of staging the event, Mr Chua said. Given that this will need further feasibility studies, he said that details will be shared at a later date.

A report by the South China Morning Post in July cited unnamed sources who said the swimming events had to be relocated as costs were underestimated in the initial bid.

They said the initial plan was to use the 55,000-seat National Stadium, and that organisers had budgeted for the championships "in double-digit millions" when it was "actually in triple-digit millions”.

Organisers later told CNA that most of the events will be held within Singapore's Kallang precinct to "achieve logistics and operations efficiencies".

"A common stance amongst organisers of such international global sporting events, us included, will be not to be more excessive ... than past editions of the same event," said Mr Chua.