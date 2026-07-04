World body extends ban on Russia and Belarus over Ukraine invasion

NEW YORK, July 3 : The World Athletics Council reaffirmed its decision to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competition on Friday, four years after it initially imposed sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

World Athletics voted to end its eight-year doping ban of the Russian Athletics Federation in 2023 but the separate ban over the invasion of Ukraine kept out their athletes.

"We presented options for the Council to consider on this matter, however the original decision remains on the sanctions that protect the integrity and fairness of our competitions, with no tangible movement towards peace negotiations having materialised," World Athletics President Seb Coe said in a statement.

The announcement comes two months after the International Olympic Committee lifted all restrictions on Belarusian athletes, clearing the way for their return to international competition. Belarus was used as a staging ground for the invasion.

A handful of Russian para athletes were granted spots to compete under their flag at the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympics earlier this year.

World Athletics also cited the damage to athletics infrastructure within Ukraine in its announcement on Friday, saying "the ability of Ukraine and its athletes to train and compete remains severely compromised".