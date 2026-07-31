World Boxing lifts all restrictions on Russians

July 30 : Russian boxers will be allowed to compete under their national flag in World Boxing events, the sport's governing body said on Thursday, removing restrictions that had previously required them to participate as neutrals.

The decision was approved by World Boxing's executive committee at a meeting that also discussed the allocation of major international competitions for the 2027-29 cycle, including qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"The ExCo accepted that Russian athletes would now take part in World Boxing competitions like boxers from any other national federation," World Boxing said in a statement.

While ending the neutral-status requirement, the governing body said it would "strictly monitor the behaviour of Russian delegations during events as well as compliance with the anti-doping protocols".

The move follows a recent easing of restrictions by the International Olympic Committee, which this month provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, a step seen as bringing Russia closer to reintegration into the Olympic movement ahead of the Los Angeles Games.

The IOC's decision followed its December recommendation that international federations should readmit Russian and Belarusian athletes under the age of 23, signalling a broader trend towards reintegration in some sports.