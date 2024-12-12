Indian teen Dommaraju beats China's Ding to become youngest world chess champion

Teenager Gukesh Dommaraju of India became the youngest chess world champion by beating defending champion Ding Liren of China on Thursday (Dec 12) in a dramatic turn of events in the last game of a 14-game match in Singapore.

The 18th world champion is at age 18 four years younger than Garry Kasparov, who had been the youngest world champion since 1985 when he beat Anatoly Karpov.

Gukesh also became the second Indian after five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand to hold the title.

The World Chess Championship this year, held in Singapore for the first time, kicked off on Nov 20 at the Equarius Hotel in Resorts World Sentosa.