Bellingham double guides England to World Cup semis in extra-time win over Norway

MIAMI: Jude Bellingham scored twice as England beat Norway 2-1 in an extra time thriller in their World Cup quarter-final in Miami Stadium on Saturday (Jul 11).

The game was forced into extra time, but England were thankful to a VAR intervention to keep their hopes of a first major tournament win for 60 years alive.

Jude Bellingham rode to the Three Lions' rescue to equalise just before half-time after Andreas Schjelderup put Norway in front.

Torbjorn Heggem thought he had restored Norway's lead, but after a VAR review, Erling Haaland was penalised for a foul and both sides had to endure an extra 30 minutes in searing Miami heat.

Bellingham scored the winner in the first half of extra time when he was quickest to pounce on a rebound from a save.

The Real Madrid midfielder is now level with Harry Kane on six goals in the tournament.

England will play either Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-final.