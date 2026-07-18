Helicopter ride Spain's only scare before World Cup final, jokes De la Fuente

NEW YORK: Luis de la Fuente is so relaxed before Spain's World Cup final against Argentina on Sunday that only one thing appears to have his pulse racing: the helicopter ride back to the team hotel.

The Spain manager was his usual calm, amusing self on Friday (Jul 17) as he looked ahead to the showpiece match against his former pupil Lionel Scaloni's holders, insisting his side would embrace the occasion rather than be swallowed up by the enormity of it.

"I'm quite nervous because we'll be returning by helicopter," De la Fuente told reporters with a laugh. "We came by helicopter, and we have to fly back once the press conference is over, and that really makes me nervous.

"Nothing else, though – I'm absolutely calm. We're lucky to be in these circumstances, in this situation."

Spain, European champions under De la Fuente, are chasing their first World Cup since 2010 and face an Argentina team seeking a second straight title, led once again by Lionel Messi.

Asked about the old line that nobody remembers the runners-up, De la Fuente pushed back, saying simply getting into position to fight for the trophy was a privilege.

"For me, the important thing is to be in a position to win, to reach a final," he said. "I'd be happy to reach a World Cup final every year and lose. But to reach the final and have the chance to fight for the title.

"We're going to enjoy that moment using our strengths and our qualities, whilst keeping our opponents – who are a truly formidable side – in check."

De la Fuente expects a final rich in technical quality rather than psychological needle, saying Spain and Argentina share much in style and spirit.

"There are two top-class sides, two superb teams with many similarities – in their approach to the game and in the talent of their players – so I think it's going to be a cracking match," he said.

"I believe that, in terms of our approach, both Argentina and Spain – Spain and Argentina alike – are setting out to play a match where brilliance, talent and good football will prevail over any other factor."

SPAIN WILL KEEP VERY CLOSE EYE ON MESSI

There is, inevitably, Messi.

De la Fuente was asked whether Spain would use man-to-man marking to contain the 39-year-old, and answered with a memory from his days coaching Sevilla's youth team against Barcelona.

"We went to Barcelona to play them in the Spanish Cup and I'd heard great things about a lad called Messi," he said.

"Obviously we put him under man-to-man marking from the start. And by the 70th minute, the score was 0–0. And when the player marking him was shown a card, I brought him off, and within 15 minutes he (Messi) had scored four goals.

"What does this mean? That we're going to mark him man-to-man? No. But that we're going to keep a very close eye on him? Yes."

Messi's presence also invites comparisons with Spain's teenage forward Lamine Yamal, but De la Fuente was careful not to burden the youngster with another man's mythology.

"Messi is one of a kind; he's an immense talent and, above all, an example for younger athletes," he said.

"But Lamine has to be Lamine, and I think the best way we can help him is by supporting him, helping him to remain the Lamine we've come to know."

De la Fuente said Lamine was in "perfect physical condition" after missing training on Wednesday as a precaution.

"He took a heavy knock to the thigh; he was fouled in the box the other day, and in a very painful area," De la Fuente said of Spain's semi-final win over France.

"Today he's also been taking part in training with the rest of his team mates as normal."

Spain have also had to plan for the tournament's unusual rhythms, including hydration breaks and an extended halftime show in the final. De la Fuente said he addressed the conditions with the players before they departed for the tournament in May.

"I finished by saying, 'Ladies and gentlemen, this is how it is!'" he said. "There wasn't a single complaint, not a single grumble. Adaptation means accepting what you can't change, and since you can't change it, you might as well enjoy it."