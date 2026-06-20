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Paraguay's Almiron sent off under new FIFA 'mouth-covering' rule
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Paraguay's Almiron sent off under new FIFA 'mouth-covering' rule

Paraguay's Almiron sent off under new FIFA 'mouth-covering' rule

Paraguay's Miguel Almiron argues with referee Ivan Barton after being sent off. (Photo: Reuters/IMAGN IMAGES/Darren Yamashita)

20 Jun 2026 12:31PM (Updated: 20 Jun 2026 04:02PM)
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SANTA CLARA: Paraguay's Miguel Almiron claimed an unwanted piece of football history on Friday (Jun 19) after becoming the first player to be sent off for covering his mouth during an on-field confrontation under new FIFA rules.

Former Newcastle player Almiron was given his marching orders in first-half stoppage time after covering his mouth while he appeared to direct a comment at Türkiye's Mert Muldur during the two teams' World Cup Group D game in Santa Clara, California.

Paraguay were leading 1-0 when Almiron was dismissed following a VAR review.

FIFA announced in April that players who cover their mouths in confrontations with opponents will be given a red card.

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The initiative being rolled out at the World Cup is part of a broader effort to combat racism, FIFA has said.

The new rule follows controversy earlier this year when Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni was accused of racially abusing Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior during a Champions League game in February.

Prestianni denied racially abusing Vinicius but was later banned for six matches - with three of those suspended - for "homophobic conduct".

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been a prominent supporter of the new law.

"If you do not have something to hide, you don't hide your mouth when you say something. That's it, as simple as that," Infantino said in March.

 

Source: Reuters/nh

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