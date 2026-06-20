Cunha scores twice as Brazil win 3-0 and eliminate Haiti at World Cup

PHILADELPHIA: Brazil forward Matheus Cunha rewarded manager Carlo Ancelotti's backing with his first two goals at a World Cup as the five-time champions cruised to a 3-0 victory over Haiti on Friday (Jun 19) to eliminate their opponents.

Vinicius Junior also scored in the first half and was the creator for both of Cunha's strikes before an apparent leg injury forced winger Raphinha off in the 40th minute.

Overall, it was a much-improved effort from the Selecao's 1-1 draw against Morocco to open their tournament and a result that puts Brazil on four points and above the Atlas Lions at the top of Group C on goal difference.