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World Cup passion trumps Miami heat for Uruguay and Cape Verde fans
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World Cup passion trumps Miami heat for Uruguay and Cape Verde fans

World Cup passion trumps Miami heat for Uruguay and Cape Verde fans
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Uruguay v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 21, 2026 Uruguay fans with their faces painted inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
World Cup passion trumps Miami heat for Uruguay and Cape Verde fans
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Uruguay v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 21, 2026 General view inside the stadium of giant Uruguay and Cape Verde flags as the teams walk out onto the pitch before the match REUTERS/Paul Childs
World Cup passion trumps Miami heat for Uruguay and Cape Verde fans
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Uruguay v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 21, 2026 Cape Verde fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
World Cup passion trumps Miami heat for Uruguay and Cape Verde fans
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Uruguay v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 21, 2026 Uruguay fans display their national flag inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Paul Childs
World Cup passion trumps Miami heat for Uruguay and Cape Verde fans
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Uruguay v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 21, 2026 Uruguay and Cape Verde players shake hands before the match REUTERS/Paul Childs
22 Jun 2026 06:01AM (Updated: 22 Jun 2026 06:11AM)
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MIAMI, June 21 : Fans arriving for Sunday's World Cup clash between Uruguay and Cape Verde in Miami were greeted by sweltering heat, but supporters of both teams said their passion for football was enough to overcome the challenging conditions.

With temperatures hitting the 30 degrees Celsius mark, supporters sought shade, carried water bottles and applied sunscreen as they made their way to Miami Stadium.

Uruguay fan Eduardo Bonbaloff summed up the conditions in blunt terms.

"Too hot! Too hot. Incredible. Incredible. Terrible. Very hot," he said.

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Others were more philosophical, insisting the chance to watch their team at a World Cup outweighed any discomfort.

"The weather is too hot and we are almost in the 100-degree (Fahrenheit) feeling, but with water and the passion for the soccer, it pays it all," said Uruguay supporter Valery Moncher, her face dripping with sweat.

The oppressive conditions have become a talking point at the expanded 2026 World Cup, with players and coaches raising concerns about the impact of heat and humidity on performance and player welfare.

But for some Cape Verde supporters, the tropical weather felt familiar.

"This weather is at home," said fan Vladimir Trkal. "It's our weather. Tropical weather."

Fellow supporter Pedro Keouga agreed.

"That's true. The weather doesn't matter," he said.

Others stressed the importance of staying hydrated.

"It's extremely hot today," said one Cape Verde fan. "The way to keep hydrated, you need to drink water and ice water all the time to keep yourself hydrated."

Despite the temperatures, the mood around the stadium remained festive as fans draped in sky blue and Cape Verdean colours mingled outside the ground ahead of a match that could have significant implications for qualification from Group H.

Uruguay supporters, in particular, appeared determined not to let the weather distract them from the occasion.

"Our players are playing 90 minutes. We can last with them when we're not even running," said Emiliano Chirigliano. "We're here to have fun."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
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