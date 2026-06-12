South Korea snatch 2-1 win over Czech Republic in World Cup opener

Oh had come on for the misfiring Son Heung-min, who had five chances in the first half alone but endured an off-day in front of goal and is still two goals shy of the all-time scoring record for the side, failing to add to his 56 strikes.

South Korea next face Mexico on Jun 18 and the Czechs travel to Atlanta to meet South Africa on the same day.

There were noticeable areas of empty seats in the stadium, but the vast majority of the 44,985 in attendance were firmly behind the Koreans.

It was a game of contrasting styles, the technical quality and passing range of the Koreans versus the brute strength and direct style of the Czechs.

The first half was goalless but the game sprang to life in the second period and it was the Czechs who took the lead after 59 minutes when Krejci rose highest to head home from a long throw by Vladimir Coufal.

South Korea were level eight minutes later and it was a fine goal too. Lee Kang-in’s excellent through ball created the shooting opportunity for Hwang In-beom and he cut inside before curling a right-footed shot low into the far corner.

Korea were undone by a set-piece again when Thomas Soucek headed in a free kick, but the flag was raised for offside as the Czechs’ first game at the World Cup in 20 years ended in defeat.