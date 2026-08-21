Logo
Logo

Sport

World Cup surprise package Cape Verde name Bettencourt as coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

World Cup surprise package Cape Verde name Bettencourt as coach

World Cup surprise package Cape Verde name Bettencourt as coach

Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Group A - Cape Verde v Cameroon - Stade d'Olembe, Yaounde, Cameroon - January 17, 2022 Cape Verde coach Humberto Bettencourt REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

21 Aug 2026 03:48AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 20 : Cape Verde have named Humberto Bettencourt as coach, replacing Bubista who took them to the round-of-32 at the World Cup last month.

The 51-year-old Bettencourt was previously assistant coach of the small island nation team, who were one of the revelations of the tournament in North America, going out in extra time to Argentina after getting past the first round on their debut.

Bettencourt has worked with the team over the last six years.

No details of any contract terms were announced by the Cape Verdean FA.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Bubista left the job after the World Cup to take over at Renaissance Berkane, the Moroccan club who reached the African Champions League semi-finals last season.

Cape Verde begin the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month away to Mali on September 25 and host Rwanda four days later.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement