World Cup title next year is our goal, says Germany coach Nagelsmann

BRATISLAVA :Four-time world champions Germany have set their sights firmly on winning the 2026 World Cup, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Wednesday ahead of their first qualifier against Slovakia on Thursday.

Germany kick off their World Cup Group A qualifying campaign in Bratislava before next hosting Northern Ireland on September 7 in Cologne.

Nagelsmann said they were eager to make a winning start in their bid to qualify for the tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico next year.

"It is healthy to set goals. It is difficult for a team or even an individual to go through life without a goal they are working towards, that is worth fighting for," Nagelsmann told a press conference when asked whether the goal of winning the World Cup was too ambitious.

Germany were knocked out in the group stage at the last two editions of the World Cup and some domestic polls have shown not all fans share Nagelsmann's confidence.

"I think it is healthy that we all want to win the World Cup. I am 100 per cent convinced that no player would answer differently or they would not need to travel with us," Nagelsmann said.

With Luxembourg also in Group A, Germany are the overwhelming favourites to advance.

"But we need to focus on the process until we get there, on every game," he said. "To not have moments of doubt because of the big goal. The process is decisive to reach goals."

Germany, who were eliminated in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals in Nagelsmann's first tournament in charge, have also lost their last two matches in June with defeats to Portugal and France in the Nations League.

"It is about rhythm," said Nagelsmann. "I wish that as a team we stabilise, that we have fewer of these moments after the last two defeats. The most important thing is to win matches and qualify and we hope to do it with dominance."