From world records to world anthems, new creative jump for Duplantis

March 22 : Pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis is trading his spikes for the studio headphones to create the official anthem for the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship.

Duplantis, who soared to the world indoor title on Saturday on the heels of breaking the world record for the 15th time in clearing 6.31 metres on March 12, is leaning into his second passion as the creative force behind the championship's sound.

The 26-year-old Swede is not new to the music scene, debuting his single "Bop" in 2025. His follow-up "Feelin' Myself" played over the stadium sound system when he broke his latest world record in Uppsala, Sweden.

The Olympic and world champion has already racked up 5.5 million Spotify streams.

"I'm always looking to push the boundaries in everything I do, whether that's on the pole vault runway or in the recording studio," Duplantis said.

"I don't just want to be an ambassador because I feel very passionate about this event. This combines my shared passions and I'm looking forward to unveiling to the world an anthem that sums up the Ultimate Championship."

The new competition, which runs from September 11 to 13 in Budapest, is designed as a fast, high-energy finale to the season.

It will feature nearly 400 top athletes who will compete for a share of the $10 million prize pot.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said Duplantis was the obvious choice.

"We knew we wanted to create an anthem for the Ultimate Championship to truly reflect the energy, excitement and tone of this brand-new championship," Coe said. "And who better to create it than Mondo Duplantis ... who has already proven both his athletic and musical prowess."