World Rugby chief says franchise leagues need to allow test availability

SYDNEY :Test rugby remains the pinnacle of the game and any franchise league that does not offer players the chance to play it is unlikely to attract top talent, World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin warned on Tuesday.

The R360 global franchise league, which is fronted by former England centre Mike Tindall, is scheduled to launch in 2026 and media reports have linked it with big-money offers for top rugby union and league players.

Gilpin said he was open to dialogue with R360 and that World Rugby welcomed any investment into the sport as long as it created a more financially sustainable game for players and the "wider ecosystem".

"Our position is whatever competitions arise, we know players want to play international rugby," he told reporters at the launch of the ticketing programme for the 2027 World Cup.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"It's not true of every sport, but in our sport, the international game is the pinnacle of the game.

"We've got a really quite tricky calendar in global rugby, so it's really important that whatever is getting endorsed and invested in gives players that opportunity.

"And I think anything that doesn't give players that opportunity, players will vote with their feet on it."

World Rugby's Regulation 9 enforces the release of players for test rugby from any recognised competition and Gilpin said the governing body would continue to insist on their availability for all international windows.

That would include men's and women's British & Irish Lions tours, both Rugby World Cups and the Sevens competition at the Olympic Games.

"Whatever new concepts, whether it's R360 or otherwise, that are being discussed with players ... that whole concept of player release for defined international windows in our sport is key," he said.

"We've got to make sure that whatever competitions players are going to go and play in, they can play in those big moments because they want to. And the fans ... want that."