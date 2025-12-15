WRU pledges to retain talent as Morgan, Lake announce Gloucester switch

Dec 15 : The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has vowed to create an environment that keeps the nation's best players at home following confirmation on Monday that experienced forwards Jac Morgan and Dewi Lake will leave Welsh club Ospreys at the end of the season to join England's Gloucester.

Back-rower Morgan, the Wales captain currently sidelined due to injury, was the only Welshman in the British & Irish Lions squad that toured Australia this year when hooker Lake deputised as national team skipper in Japan.

The WRU is undertaking a restructuring of the professional game, which includes plans to reduce the number of regional teams from four to three.

"We are striving to build a world-class system in Wales to maximise the potential for the success of our professional clubs and national teams," the WRU said in a statement. "We want Welsh talent to be at the heart of the system.

"But we are also realistic that top-class players will get opportunities to explore new experiences and to challenge themselves as they develop their careers. We wish them both the very best in the meantime ... (and) hope that players like Jac and Dewi – and others – will come back to Wales."