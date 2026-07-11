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WSL champions Man City sign England defender Charles from Chelsea
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WSL champions Man City sign England defender Charles from Chelsea

WSL champions Man City sign England defender Charles from Chelsea

Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - Final - England v Spain - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - July 27, 2025 England's Niamh Charles scores a penalty during the shoot-out REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

11 Jul 2026 12:03AM
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July 10 : Women's Super League champions Manchester City have signed England defender Niamh Charles from Chelsea, City said on Friday.

• The 27-year-old has signed a three-year deal until June 2029

• The England international becomes City's second signing of the summer after Beth Mead.

• The defender is a five-times Women's Super League champion with Chelsea.

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• The England international has 34 caps and four international trophies, including the 2025 European Championships, where she converted a penalty in the shootout victory over Spain.

• "I've seen from the outside and obviously played against City over the past few years, they've had great success this year, and I think what they're building as a team, the players and the staff, it's something I wanted to be a part of," Charles said.

Source: Reuters
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