Sport

Singapore clinches historic xiangqi Asian Games medal with bronze for Ngo Lan Huong
Singapore's xiangqi (Chinese chess) player Ngo Lan Huong wins a bronze in the women’s individual event at the Asian Games on Oct 7, 2023. (Photo: Xiangqi team member)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
07 Oct 2023 08:26PM
HANGZHOU: Singapore xiangqi (Chinese chess) player Ngo Lan Huong clinched a bronze in the women’s individual event at the Asian Games on Saturday (Oct 7).

Ngo beat Vietnam’s Nguyen Hoang Yen 2-0 in the seventh round of the competition to take Singapore’s very first xiangqi medal at the Games.

Xiangqi has featured at the Games twice, first at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China.

Prior to her win on Saturday, Ngo won three of her matches, drew two and lost one to China’s Guo Wenjing. Guo would eventually win gold later in the day and her compatriot Wang Linna the silver.

Earlier this year, the 43-year-old won gold in the standard individual event at the 32nd SEA Games. Ngo also has a bronze to her name from the Hanoi SEA Games in 2021.

This brings Singapore’s total medal tally to three golds, six silvers and seven bronzes.

Catch the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 LIVE with 6 dedicated channels on mewatch. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/asiangames to catch all the action for FREE, or catch highlights on Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

Source: CNA/rc(gs)

Asian Games

