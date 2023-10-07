Singapore clinches historic xiangqi Asian Games medal with bronze for Ngo Lan Huong

HANGZHOU: Singapore xiangqi (Chinese chess) player Ngo Lan Huong clinched a bronze in the women’s individual event at the Asian Games on Saturday (Oct 7).

Ngo beat Vietnam’s Nguyen Hoang Yen 2-0 in the seventh round of the competition to take Singapore’s very first xiangqi medal at the Games.

Xiangqi has featured at the Games twice, first at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China.

Prior to her win on Saturday, Ngo won three of her matches, drew two and lost one to China’s Guo Wenjing. Guo would eventually win gold later in the day and her compatriot Wang Linna the silver.

Earlier this year, the 43-year-old won gold in the standard individual event at the 32nd SEA Games. Ngo also has a bronze to her name from the Hanoi SEA Games in 2021.

This brings Singapore’s total medal tally to three golds, six silvers and seven bronzes.