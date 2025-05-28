Yamal extends Barcelona contract until 2031

Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Spanish champions until 2031, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old forward, whose deal was due to expire in 2026, enjoyed a stellar season, helping Barca win LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, with 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 matches.

Local media have reported that the exciting Spanish international could become the Barcelona squad's highest-paid player if he meets certain performance-related clauses.

Having displayed such entertaining football this season, Yamal is a leading contender for this year's Ballon d’Or.