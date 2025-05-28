Logo
Sport

Yamal extends Barcelona contract until 2031
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Villarreal - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - May 18, 2025 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

28 May 2025 02:57AM
Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Spanish champions until 2031, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old forward, whose deal was due to expire in 2026, enjoyed a stellar season, helping Barca win LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, with 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 matches.

Local media have reported that the exciting Spanish international could become the Barcelona squad's highest-paid player if he meets certain performance-related clauses.

Having displayed such entertaining football this season, Yamal is a leading contender for this year's Ballon d’Or.

Source: Reuters
