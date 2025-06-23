Yildiz double powers Juventus to 4-1 victory over Wydad Casablanca

PHILADELPHIA :Kenan Yildiz struck twice and played a key role in an own goal as Juventus secured a 4-1 win over Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in the Club World Cup on Sunday to move to the verge of qualifying for the last 16.

The Italian side top Group G with six points after two matches, three clear of Manchester City, who play UAE’s Al Ain later on Sunday. Juve will reach the knockouts if Al Ain fail to beat the Premier League club, who can also book their last-16 berth with victory.

Both Al Ain and Wydad remain without points and on the brink of elimination.

Juventus made the breakthrough in the sixth minute with a well-worked team move that ended with Wydad defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil scoring an own goal.

Following a clever through ball from Khephren Thuram, Yildiz’s angled shot deflected off Boutouil and wrong-footed goalkeeper Mehdi Benabid.

The 20-year-old Turkish forward doubled Juventus’s lead in the 16th minute with a sublime strike from the edge of the box. Receiving the ball in space, Yildiz unleashed a ferocious effort into the top-right corner, leaving Benabid rooted to the spot.

Wydad pulled one back in the 25th minute following a defensive lapse from Juve. Nordin Amrabat pounced on a misplaced clearance, threading a precise ball to Thembinkosi Lorch, who calmly lobbed Juve keeper Michele Di Gregorio.

The goal ignited the Moroccan fans, whose flares created a cloud of red and black smoke that halted play for several minutes, until the smoke dissipated.

Needing at least a draw to keep alive any realistic hope of reaching the last 16 after a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in their opener, Wydad pressed high and unsettled Juventus.

However, the Italian side regained control in the second half, helped by the introduction of Teun Koopmeiners for Weston McKennie.

Andrea Cambiasso went close to restoring Juve’s two-goal cushion in the 55th minute, striking the post with a close-range volley from a corner.

The decisive third goal eventually came in the 69th minute, with Yildiz again the protagonist. He received a neat pass from Randal Kolo Muani, cut inside to evade a defender, and coolly slotted home from close range.

Substitute Dusan Vlahovic sealed the win deep into added time, converting from the penalty spot after being fouled by Guilherme Ferreira.

The Italian giants, unbeaten for two months under coach Igor Tudor, will look to maintain their momentum in their final group match against Manchester City, while Wydad and Al Ain are staring at early elimination.