Logo
Logo

Sport

Zaragoza keeper Andrada handed 13-game ban after derby punch
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Zaragoza keeper Andrada handed 13-game ban after derby punch

Zaragoza keeper Andrada handed 13-game ban after derby punch

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Round of 16 - Borussia Dortmund v CF Monterrey - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 1, 2025 CF Monterrey's Esteban Andrada shakes hands with Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham after the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

29 Apr 2026 10:49PM (Updated: 30 Apr 2026 12:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 29 : Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada will serve a 13-match suspension for punching an opposition player after a sending off during Sunday's 1-0 derby defeat by Huesca which led to a mass brawl, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Wednesday.

Andrada received a second booking in the 99th minute, but instead of leaving the pitch he ran and punched Huesca captain Jorge Pulido in the face, sparking a brawl, and had to be restrained before being escorted by State Security Forces to the dressing room.

The RFEF's Disciplinary Committee ruled the offence warranted the maximum 12-match sanction, along with the automatic one-game suspension for the 35-year-old's sending off.

Huesca keeper Dani Jimenez, who was then sent off for punching Andrada during the melee, was given a four-match suspension.

Zaragoza's Dani Tasende, who received a red card for kicking an opponent in the leg following a VAR review of the brawl, has been handed a two-game suspension.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement