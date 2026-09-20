Wushu exponent Zeanne Law clinches Singapore’s first Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games medal

NAGOYA: Wushu exponent Zeanne Law clinched Singapore’s first medal of the 20th Asian Games on Sunday (Sep 20) with a bronze in the women's taijiquan and taijijian.

At the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Japan, China’s Xin Tong won gold with a combined score of 19.553, while Shiho Saito recorded 19.473 to claim silver. Law bagged her first Asiad medal with a score of 19.443 to tie Brunei's Basma Lachkar for joint-bronze, while compatriot Vera Tan finished seventh.

"The rest time in between (both events) was very little, but I'm glad during my usual training I really prepared for it," said the Singaporean, who was one of the last to perform her taijiquan routine and one of the first to start the taijijian.

Law added that the month she spent in China training prior to the Games paid off.

The 20-year-old finished ninth in the same event at the Hangzhou Games. She won a taijiquan world title in 2023 and was named 2023 Wushu Taolu Rising Star of the Year.

"I'm so happy to be honest ... After the competition, I felt like crying because I was like: 'Wow, I've grown so much after these four years.'"

On Sunday, she trailed Lachkar after the taijiquan. But a strong performance in the taijijian later in the afternoon saw her finish with the same score as the Bruneian and earn joint-bronze.

This is the second consecutive Games where a wushu exponent has clinched Singapore’s first medal. At the last edition in Hangzhou, Kimberly Ong took bronze in the women’s changquan event.

"(What I will take away) is to always trust yourself, and to also trust your process," said Law. "Know that no failed attempt during practice is wasted - it will all come in handy during the actual competition."