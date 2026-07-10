Zimbabwe confirm future captains across all formats

HARARE, July 10 : Zimbabwe have confirmed Richard Ngarava will captain their test and One-Day International sides while veteran Sikandar Raza is retained as Twenty20 captain, the country’s cricket board said in a statement on Friday.

Josephine Nkomo was appointed captain of the Zimbabwe women’s team.

Ngarava made his captaincy debut in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club last month, which Zimbabwe won by an innings and 85 runs, and was also in charge for their two ODI wins over Bangladesh this week.

The 28-year-old opening bowler replaces Craig Ervine as test captain.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Toby Chopra)