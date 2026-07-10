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Zimbabwe confirm future captains across all formats
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Zimbabwe confirm future captains across all formats

Zimbabwe confirm future captains across all formats
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 - Super 8 - India v Zimbabwe - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - February 26, 2026 Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza in action REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
Zimbabwe confirm future captains across all formats
Cricket - International Test Match Series - Zimbabwe Practice Session - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - May 21, 2025 Zimbabwe's Tanaka Chivanga during practice as Richard Ngarava looks on Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
10 Jul 2026 09:49PM (Updated: 10 Jul 2026 11:09PM)
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HARARE, July 10 : Zimbabwe have confirmed Richard Ngarava will captain their test and One-Day International sides while veteran Sikandar Raza is retained as Twenty20 captain, the country’s cricket board said in a statement on Friday.

Josephine Nkomo was appointed captain of the Zimbabwe women’s team.

Ngarava made his captaincy debut in the one-off Test against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club last month, which Zimbabwe won by an innings and 85 runs, and was also in charge for their two ODI wins over Bangladesh this week.

The 28-year-old opening bowler replaces Craig Ervine as test captain.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters
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