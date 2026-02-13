Zimbabwe stun Australia to stay unbeaten in T20 World Cup

Feb 13 : Australia were dealt an early blow in their quest to reach the Super Eight stage of the Twenty20 World Cup after the depleted former champions crashed to a 23-run defeat by Zimbabwe in Colombo on Friday.

Opening batsman Brian Bennett's unbeaten 64 helped Zimbabwe set a target of 170 at the R Premadasa Stadium, and Australia got off to a disastrous start as they sought a second victory to take control of Group B.

The 2021 winners lost four wickets inside the first five overs before Glenn Maxwell responded with a battling 31, but his departure left them in deeper trouble at 106-5 with a little more than five overs left.

Matt Renshaw attempted to steady the ship again during his innings of 65 but Zimbabwe's bowlers, led by player of the match Blessing Muzarabani (4-17) and Brad Evans (3-23), turned up the heat to dismiss Australia for 146 in 19.3 overs.

"I'm very happy, but above all very proud," said Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza, who struggled with cramp in punishing humidity midway through the match and had to come off.

"It was nice to watch from outside and see how the team went about their business (showing) the culture and the unity that we have created over a long time.

"A win on top of that is unbelievable ... It looked like the boys wanted it, and I think they really did, and they deserve to win today."

FAMOUS WIN

Facing Australia in a T20 World Cup for the first time in 19 years and looking to build on a famous five-wicket win, Zimbabwe reached 47 for no loss in six powerplay overs after being asked to bat.

Australia's stand-in skipper Travis Head brought Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann and Maxwell into the attack but they failed to stem the flow of runs even after Marcus Stoinis had Tadiwanashe Marumani caught behind for 35.

That setback barely mattered for Zimbabwe as Bennett helped guide them past the 100-run mark in the 13th over and brought up his half-century while stitching together a 70-run partnership with Ryan Burl.

Australia were left sweating when Stoinis walked off after being hit on his hand while attempting to stop a ferocious shot by Burl, who perished for 35 on the next ball bowled by Cameron Green to complete the 16th over.

Australia composed themselves and tightened things up through Zampa and Nathan Ellis, but Zimbabwe skipper Raza (25 not out) took his team to 169-2 with the first six of the innings on the final ball.

"We thought it was a good wicket," Head said.

"It was a little bit tacky at the start ... In the second innings we lost wickets and put ourselves under pressure.

"The Zimbabwe boys bowled well and the scoreboard rate went up. We found a partnership through the middle, but probably left ourselves a little bit too many.

"It's disappointing, but that's the game."

Australia take on Sri Lanka on Monday while Zimbabwe meet Ireland the following day.