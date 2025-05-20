Logo
Zirkzee makes return to Man United training
Zirkzee makes return to Man United training

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Final - Manchester United Training - Trafford Training Centre, Carrington, Britain - May 20, 2025 Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee during training Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes/File Photo

20 May 2025 06:58PM
MANCHESTER, England : Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee trained with the team on Tuesday on the eve of their Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, despite having been expected to miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro also trained on Tuesday at the team's Carrington training facility in a potential triple boost for manager Ruben Amorim ahead of a match with massive implications for the struggling team.

The 23-year-old Zirkzee has not played since limping off with a hamstring injury on April 13, with Amorim saying three days later that the Dutchman was "will not play again this season, let's prepare him for the next one."

Zirkzee has three goals for United this season.

The 19-year-old Yoro has had an impressive debut season for United despite injury troubles, and Amorim looked devastated when the defender picked up a foot injury against West Ham United on May 11, leaving his participation in the Europa League final in doubt.

Amorim was scheduled to address the media later on Tuesday in Bilbao, Spain, ahead of Wednesday's game at San Mames Stadium.

The Europa League winner earns a place in next year's Champions League.

Source: Reuters
