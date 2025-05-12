Zverev says out-of-form Djokovic can become dangerous again

Novak Djokovic's tennis prowess is beyond question despite a sharp dip in form during the European claycourt swing and the veteran Serb can return to his devastating best again if he wants to, world number two Alexander Zverev has said.

Djokovic turns 38 three days before the French Open, which begins on May 25, and the 24-times Grand Slam winner's preparations have been far from ideal, with opening losses at Masters tournaments in Monte Carlo and Madrid last month.

After skipping the ongoing Italian Open without giving a reason, Djokovic will make one final attempt to rediscover his rhythm at next week's Geneva Open after accepting a wild card and Zverev warned against writing off his friend completely.

"Maybe he didn't play up to his standard or his liking, but who does sometimes? If you're a top guy and you're not winning the tournament, you always go home a little bit upset," Zverev told reporters in Rome on Sunday.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I believe once he finds his game, he's still one of the most dangerous players in the world."

World number six Djokovic, who is chasing his 100th tour-level title, has struggled to assert his dominance after winning three out of the four Grand Slams in 2023.

However, he stepped up his game at the Paris Olympics last year to win gold, outclassing four-times major champion Carlos Alcaraz in the final at Roland Garros.

"There's no question about his ability at all," said Zverev, who advanced to this year's Australian Open final after Djokovic retired injured midway through their clash.

"It's more whether he still wants to put in the work. That's a question to him. His tennis ability is above everyone else's."

Second seed Zverev, who beat Lithuanian qualifier Vilius Gaubas 6-4 6-0 in Rome on Sunday, meets Frenchman Arthur Fils next in the third round.