China's Wu Yize wins World Snooker Championship for first time

SHEFFIELD: China's Wu Yize won the World Snooker Championship for the first time with a dramatic 18-17 victory over Shaun Murphy in the final on Monday (May 4).

Wu held his nerve to seal his thrilling triumph in a tense last-frame shoot-out at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

The 22-year-old is the second Chinese player to win the world title after Zhao Xintong beat Mark Williams to make history as the first Asian to lift the trophy last year.

Wu is also the second youngest player to be crowned world champion at the Crucible after Stephen Hendry, who was 21 when he won in 1990.

"I have been trying to go for this for ages. For the past few months, I have been living the same life. I'm so happy that I could play well today," Wu said.