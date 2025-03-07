Butterfly populations plummet by 22% in US since turn of century

WASHINGTON: The population of butterflies - the beautiful insects that play a vital role in pollination and the health of ecosystems - has fallen in the United States by more than a fifth this century, according to research spanning hundreds of species from the red admiral butterfly to the American lady to the cabbage white.

Data from about 76,000 butterfly surveys conducted by various groups documenting millions of the insects representing 554 species showed that their numbers dropped by 22 per cent from 2000 to 2020 in the contiguous US, researchers said. The scientists attributed the decrease to factors including habitat loss, pesticide use and climate change.

Population declines were largest in the southwestern region spanning Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Among the 342 butterfly species documented in the study that had sufficient data to analyse their numerical trends, 114 of them - about a third of the total - sustained losses, including 107 down by more than 50 per cent and 22 off by more than 90 per cent. The numbers for four butterflies - the Florida white, Hermes copper, tailed orange and Mitchell's satyr - plummeted by more than 99 per cent. Nine species - about 3 per cent of the total - showed gains.

Among some common species, the red admiral declined by 58 per cent, the cabbage white slipped by 50 per cent and the American lady dropped by 44 per cent.

"The results of this study are pretty depressing. But butterflies have the capacity to recover if we can improve things for them," said ecologist Collin Edwards, formerly of Washington State University and now with the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife, lead author of the study published on Thursday (Mar 6) in the journal Science.

"Butterflies have fast life cycles - at least one generation per year, often two or three. And each of those generations lays a ton of eggs. This means that if we make the world a more hospitable place for butterflies, butterfly species have the capacity to respond very quickly and take advantage of all our efforts," Edwards added.