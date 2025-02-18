Logo
Sustainability

Indonesia's conducting studies to implement 50% biodiesel blend in 2026
Sustainability

Indonesia's conducting studies to implement 50% biodiesel blend in 2026

Indonesia's conducting studies to implement 50% biodiesel blend in 2026

Trucks with palm oil fresh fruit bunches queue for unloading at a factory in West Aceh, Indonesia, on May 17, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. (Photo: Antara Foto/Syifa Yulinnas/ via REUTERS)

18 Feb 2025 03:27PM (Updated: 18 Feb 2025 04:29PM)
JAKARTA: Indonesia is studying the implementation of a biodiesel blend that contains 50 per cent palm oil in 2026, and is also looking at a 3 per cent blend for jet fuel next year, energy ministry official Eniya Listiani Dewi told parliament members on Tuesday (Feb 18).

The world's top palm oil producer this year increased the mandatory mix of palm oil in biodiesel to 40 per cent (B40) from 35 per cent to reduce reliance on imported diesel fuel.

The state plantation fund is expected to distribute 35.47 trillion rupiah (US$2.2 billion) to subsidise the country's mandatory biodiesel programme, she said.

Around half of the 15.62 million kilolitres biodiesel expected to be sold this year will be subsidised, she added.

Source: Reuters/ec

