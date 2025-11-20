Decades-long contracts chain Asia to coal-fired power

BELEM, Brazil: Decades-long coal-fired power purchase contracts are slowing the transition to cleaner energy sources in Asia, leading utilities to burn more coal even when wind and solar power are available, according to climate researchers and renewable energy advocates.

Rising dependence on coal for power generation in countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam is a major obstacle to global efforts to combat climate change, exacerbated by stalled funding for renewable energy projects from rich countries.

Southeast Asia has 50 per cent to 100 per cent of coal-fired power capacity locked in purchase agreements with about nine to 18 years left on average, according to data from the Powering Past Coal Alliance (PPCA), a coalition of governments, businesses and other organisations pushing for coal use to be phased out.

Buyers in other major Asian economies, like China and India, also hold substantial long-term purchase agreements for coal-fired electricity, leading to under-utilisation of wind and solar power in some cases, renewable energy experts say.

"Many of these contracts are often ill-suited to the demands of a modern, renewables-integrated grid," Julia Skorupska, head of secretariat at the PPCA told Reuters on the sidelines of the COP30 climate conference in Brazil.

STEADY INCOME AND STABLE JOBS

Southeast Asia's dependence on coal has grown to about 45 per cent of annual power generation from 35 per cent over the last decade, even as the global share has slipped to around 34 per cent from 39 per cent, data from energy think tank Ember showed.

Clean energy adoption in the region has also lagged global averages, amounting to 26 per cent of annual electricity output compared with 41 per cent globally, the data showed.

Long-term fossil fuel contracts guarantee steady income for coal plant owners and stable jobs for employees, making early retirement politically and economically unattractive, industry officials say.

And when power grids break their coal purchase agreements, they expose themselves to financial penalties that vary depending on the nature of the contract and size of shortfalls.